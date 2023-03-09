Biden Slams Republicans For Undermining Severity Of Jan 6 Riots; Hopes 'they Feel Ashamed'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday slammed Republicans for downplaying the seriousness of January 6, 2021, capital attack incident by the supporters of then President Donald Trump. Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, "More than 140 officers were injured on January 6. I’ve said before: How dare anyone to diminish or deny the hell they went through?" He also said that he stands with the Capitol Police and said Republicans feel ashamed for what was done to undermine law enforcement.

"I stand with the Capitol Police. I hope House Republicans feel ashamed for what was done to undermine our law enforcement," he tweeted.

Fox News presenter downplays Jan 6 Capitol attack

This development came as the Capitol Hill police accused Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson of representing the facts in a distorted manner and manipulating the video footage of the interview after Trump lost the election. In an official statement released by Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manager, he said Carlson's show was "filled with offensive and misleading conclusions".

Recently, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave permission for the release of January 6 security footage to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sought to downplay the severity of the Capitol breach incident. Despite the top Republicans' inclination to steer clear of re-litigating January 6, McCarthy was forced to act in favour of further investigation after the house election made him win with a slim majority. In his bid to win the speaker's position, McCarthy made a number of proposals to his right flank, including the reinvestigation of the January 6 incident under a GOP-led House.

According to CNN, the January 6 select committee staff have been prepared for the Republican-led investigation into the Capital Breach incident. The Oversight Committee will look into the treatment of the January 6 defendants and the jail facilities where they have been kept, as Republicans have claimed that Trump's supporters have been treated too harshly.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters, who were convinced by Trump himself that the elections were unfair, breached the security line and stormed the Capitol building. Notably, because of the attack, Biden's election victory announcement was also delayed.

Image: AP