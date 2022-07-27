Biden Slams Trump For Jan 6 Capitol Attack, Says Ex-Prez 'didn't Have The Spine To Act'

The US President Joe Biden criticised his predecessor, Donald Trump on July 26 for doing nothing for three hours while a riotous mob attacked police officers during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Biden noted in pre-recorded remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives that Americans have "relied on law enforcement to save our democracy on that day". Notably, a pro-Trump mob invaded America's legislature on January 6 in the aim of stopping Biden's 2020 election victory from being certified.

"We saw what happened. The Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police and other law enforcement agencies were attacked and assaulted before our very eyes and for three hours, the defeated former President of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office, Dripping in blood, surrounded by carnage, face-to-face with the crazed mob that believed the lies of the defeated former president, the police were heroes that day. Donald Trump lacked the courage to act... brave women and men in blue all across this nation should never forget that," Biden said.

Biden's criticism of Trump came 4 days after recent session of House Select Committee examining Capitol attack

Biden's criticism of Trump came four days after the most recent session of the House Select Committee examining the Capitol attack, which focused on Trump's actions on that fatal day. The committee presented testimony from former White House aides at the hearing, the eighth of its sort this summer, that painted a picture of Trump repeatedly refusing requests from his top advisers and even his own family members to disperse the crowd encroaching on the Capitol.

The US president stated that the "brave law enforcement personnel" at the Capitol had been "subjected to mediaeval hell for three hours" while Trump was watching television in his dining room. For the time being, it is unclear if prosecutors want to develop a criminal case against Trump for his acts and omissions both prior to and during the attack on the Capitol.

Further, members of the committee asserted that the evidence shows Trump urged his followers to take drastic steps to prevent Biden from assuming the presidency and then watched helplessly as they carried out their plans. In his statements on July 26, Biden stated that this demonstrated that Trump is not the law-and-order leader he has long claimed to be.

Image: PTI