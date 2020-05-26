Biden Slams Trump Over Golf Outing, Calls Himself Prepared To Take 'biggest Decisions'

The Democratic frontrunner for the presidential elections Joe Biden has promised that he will be ready to take the 'ultimate responsibilities for the biggest decisions in the world' as the next United States President. The remarks come after Donald Trump was spotted playing golf over the weekend in a show of 'normalcy' while the country continues to struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Trump not prepared'

In a tweet, Biden said that being the President of the United States meant that big decisions needed to be taken responsibly, which he added Donald Trump was not prepared for. The former Vice President went on to promise that he will be prepared to take the big decisions.

The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart. It requires taking on the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Donald Trump simply wasn’t prepared for that. I promise you I will be. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020

Trump was spotted playing golf at his resort in Northern Virginia wearing a white baseball cap and polo shirt while the US citizens remained indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19. Biden had called out President Trump for playing golf even as the US grappled with the crisis.

The US remains the worst-hit country in the world with over 1.6 million cases and more than 98,000 deaths due to the COVID-19 infection.

On Monday, Biden made his first in-person public appearance in months as he laid a wreath at a veterans park near his house to mark Memorial Day on Monday. Biden and his wife, Jill, laid a wreath of white flowers and bowed their heads in silence at the park.

The appearance was a milestone in Biden's presidential campaign that has largely been frozen by the coronavirus pandemic. While the feasibility of traditional events such as rallies and the presidential conventions are in doubt, Biden’s emergence suggests he won’t spend the nearly five months that remain until the election entirely at home.

