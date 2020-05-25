Trump Justifies Golf Round As US Covid Deaths Near 1 Lakh As 'exercise; First In 3 Months'

US President Donald Trump on Monday slammed presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former US President Barack Obama after netizens and others questioned him over playing golf amid the COVID-19 crisis, in which 99,300 lives have been lost in the US.

Taking to Twitter, Trump defended himself, that while "Sleepy Joe's representatives" questioned him over playing golf, what they did not say is that it was the first time in almost three months that he has played golf.

He further alleged that while Biden was "making shady deals" with other countries, Obama was always playing golf. Trump also alleged that Obama was playing golf "immediately after the announcement of a young man's death by ISIS".

Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

...vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii - Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Read: Donald Trump slams 'mail in ballots', warns of ' biggest rigged elections in history'

'Trying to rig 2020 elections'

With less than six months left for the US Presidential elections, Trump stated that the "Democrats are trying to rig the 2020 elections" by holding it through “Mail-in Ballots”. Earlier on Sunday, he slammed the idea and termed it as “greatest rigged elections in history,” he said this could give a change to people to commit forgeries and to "force" people to sign. Warned further, he wrote that people might even forge names of those absent. In his tweet, the American leader also accused his opponents of using COVID-19 for the “scam”.

The Democrats are trying to Rig the 2020 Election, plain and simple! https://t.co/jlDhzGRnqa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Read: What is Obamagate? Here's what US President Donald Trump's latest attack theory entails

Trump's attacks on Biden and Obama

Recently, US President Donald Trump has been slamming his predecessor Barack Obama and his aides, including former Vice President and potential Democratic challenger to Trump's re-election bid Joe Biden, for alleging that he had conspired with Russia to win the 2016 elections. Recently, Trump came up with the 'Obamagate' narrative after the recording of a call between Obama and former members of his administration leaked in which he blamed the current US administration for its incapability to handle the Coronavirus crisis. Obama had called it "absolute chaotic disaster" and said that "rule of law is at risk".

Trump hasn't quite been able to explain what Obamagate is, though he's been talking about it non-stop, often just tweeting 'OBAMAGATE'.

Read: Trump's campaign to spend $1 million on advertisements against Biden over 'black' remark

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign is planning to launch a $1 million advertising attack against Joe Biden over his controversial comment on black voters. According to international media reports, the campaign will be launched in a digital form and will revolve around two things -- a video montage centered around Biden's comments and an advertisement that will focus on Biden's role in an 1994 crime bill.

Read: US Senator takes u-turn; encourages people to sign up for Obamacare after voting to repeal