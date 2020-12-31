Biden, Trump To Visit Georgia To Campaign For Their Candidates Ahead Of US Senate Vote

US President-elect Joe Biden and the outgoing White House chief Donald Trump are both on Monday expected to visit Georgia to campaign for the crucial Senate election in the southern state. According to Biden's team, the former vice-president will visit Georgia's capital Atlanta on Monday to campaign for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Meanwhile, Trump had earlier announced that he will be in the state on January 4 to campaign for incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Why Georgia is crucial?

The election in Georgia is crucial for both parties and more so for Biden's Democratic party because it can flip the control of Republicans in the upper house of US Congress. The US Senate is currently controlled by the Republicans, who have 50 seats. If the GOP wins one of the two races in Georgia, it will be enough for the party to become a stumbling block for the incoming Biden administration. If Democrats win both the races, it will give them 50 seats in the 100-member house, but they will have Kamala Harris as President of the Senate to give them that extra vote when needed.

Kamala Harris will also visit Georgia on Sunday, January 3 to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock. Biden will reach Georgia the next day to assure both candidates get full support during the campaigning in order to secure the vote on Tuesday. In November, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 to win Georgia, which is historically a conservative state. Biden defeated Trump by a narrow margin, which led to the president levelling allegations of election fraud and irregularities.

