Biden Urges Migrants To Not Come To US As Criticism Mounts, Says 'don't Leave Your Town'

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday asked the migrants not to come to the US. The direct message from the President comes after he received a lot of criticism over the increase in the number of people arriving at the southern border with Mexico. The migrants included thousands of unaccompanied children.

Biden urges migrants to not come

President Joe Biden in an interview with ABC News said that his message to migrants would be "Don't come over". He added that the people should not leave their town, city or community. The US president received criticism after the number of unaccompanied teens and children had crossed the border. The number of migrant children attempting to enter the US has been a problem for the authorities as they have limited facilities to house them. According to CBS News, more than 4200 unaccompanied migrant children were being held in short-term holding facilities.

Republicans have blamed the Biden administration has caused problems by reversing the immigration policy of the Trump administration. Republican Representative John Katko had visited the southern border to monitor the situation and they had described the situation as a crisis. Biden said that there were also surges at the border the last two years and had rejected the idea that migrants believed that he will allow them to stay in the US. He added that migrants should not come to the US as they are in the process of getting set up.

The Biden Administration’s rollback of productive, effective border security policies has created a humanitarian, security, and public health crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. I’ll be visiting the southern border to see firsthand the impact of these irresponsible policies. https://t.co/znP72MVbK8 — Rep. John Katko (@RepJohnKatko) March 11, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a press briefing on Monday had admitted that the administration is facing a 'big challenge' at the border. She added that President's focus is on developing solutions, pushing his team, encouraging his team and developing a solution to expedite processing at the border. She said that they will open more facilities so that kids are treated with humanity and also treated safely. She added that there were no plans for a Presidential border trip. The Biden administration on February 12 had announced plans for tens of thousands of asylum seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be allowed in the US while their cases proceed.