Biden's Campaign Manager O'Malley Dillon To Be Appointed As Deputy Chief Of Staff: Report

Jen O’Malley Dillon will join President-elect Joe Biden’s administration as deputy chief of staff, CNN reported quoting a source familiar with the matter. The expected move, first reported by NBC News, is the latest in the long line of expected senior White House hires in the upcoming Democrat-led US Administration. Joe Biden, who defeated Donald Trump, is scheduled to swear in as the 46th American President on January 20.

O’Malley Dillon was Biden’s campaign manager and has become the first-ever woman to lead a winning democratic race. Joining the efforts in March, she propelled the campaign from primary organization, which struggled to raise money, to the juggernaut that ultimately defeated the incumbent Donald Trump. O'Malley Dillon will be joining Ron Klain, who was announced as Biden's incoming chief of staff last week, CNN reported.

She had previously worked in top jobs on numerous political campaigns including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's failed 2020 primary campaign and both of Barack Obama's presidential campaigns. However, this would mark her first term serving in the West Wing of the White House. The Democratic operative is expected to have operations portfolio in the White House

Obama would not take a position in new administration

Meanwhile, Former United States President Barack Obama, while speaking to CBS News, said that if he is offered a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, he will not take it. Obama further said that he fears that if he takes that position, his wife Michelle Obama would leave him.

Speaking to CBS, Obama further said that Biden does not need his advice but added that he would help the President-elect in any way possible. He further made it very clear that he is not planning to work on the White House staff or anything like that.

Biden, who served as Obama’s Vice President from the year 2009 to 2017, broke all records for most votes received and has amassed over 70 million. The previous record for most votes was held by Obama, who received nearly 69,498,516 votes in the 2008 election when he beat late Republican Senator John McCain.

