Biden's National Security Strategy Unveiled By WH Defines India As 'major Defence Partner'

The White House on Wednesday, 12 October, unveiled its national security strategy, outlining US President Joe Biden's foreign policy objectives. The national security strategy outlines how the United States will advance towards its interests and "pursue a free, open, prosperous, and secure world." The Biden administration will make use of all elements of national power to "outcompete" the strategic competitors of the US and deal with shared challenges.

"In the early years of this decisive decade, the terms of geopolitical competition will be set while the window of opportunity to deal with shared challenges will narrow. We cannot compete successfully to shape the international order unless we have an affirmative plan to tackle shared challenges, and we cannot do that unless we recognize how heightened competition affects cooperation and act accordingly," the White House said in a statement.

In its national security strategy, the US has called India the "world’s largest democracy and a major defence partner." It stated that US and India will work together to support a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and seek sustained diplomacy with North Korea to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. According to the plan unveiled by the Biden administration, the US will continue working closely with allies and partners, including ASEAN, to facilitate Burma in returning to democracy. The US will work with regional states to keep the Indo-Pacific "open and accessible" and ensure that nations are free to make their own choice in accordance with obligations under international law.

US calls China as 'America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge'

The National Security Strategy has labelled China as "America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge." It said that China is the "only competitor" of the US which is intending to "reshape the international order" and aims to create an enhanced sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and "become the world’s leading power." According to the National Security Strategy, China is using its technological abilities and rising influence over international institutions to "create more permissive conditions for its own authoritarian model." The US will follow a "threefold" strategy with China which will include investing in the "foundations of our strength at home", making efforts with allies and partners with a common purpose and competing responsibly with China to defend the interests of the US.

The National Security Strategy released by US reads, "The PRC is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. Beijing has ambitions to create an enhanced sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and to become the world’s leading power."

Russia poses 'immediate threat to regional security order in Europe'

The National Security Strategy has accused Russia of posing an "immediate and ongoing threat to the regional security order in Europe." It has further called Russia a "source of disruption and instability globally." It claimed that Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine in an attempt to topple the Ukrainian government and bring it under Moscow's control. It noted that the war in Ukraine was preceded by Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine, military intervention in Syria, and efforts to destabilize its neighbours using intelligence and cyber capabilities. In the National Security Strategy, Russia is accused of interfering in American politics and attempting to create divisions among the people of the US.

Highlighting the approach of Washington, the strategy revealed by the Biden administration said that the US will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for its freedom. In addition, the US will defend every inch of NATO territory and continue to build and deepen ties with allies and partners to prevent Russia from causing further harm to European security, democracy, and institutions. The US will respond to Russian actions that threaten core U.S. interests, including Russian attacks on our infrastructure and our democracy. The US will not allow Russia, or any power to achieve its aim by threatening to use nuclear weapons.

