Biden's Office Hopes To Clear Complex Message On Eligibility Of COVID Booster Jabs: Report

After the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsed Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for all adults in the United States, officials at US President Joe Biden's office have been offered a fresh chance to simplify the message surrounding third jabs, CNN said in an exclusive report. Many internal officials of the White House conceded to the broadcaster that the administration had left a large cover of complexity in delivering messages surrounding COVID-19 booster shots. The confusion regarding who should get a third shot and when, and whether the immunity wanes for all groups have pushed far too many people from reaching a conclusion.

The 'frustrated' officials have now hoped that with the FDA widening the range of Pfizer and Moderna for all adults, the US officials could review their ways of delivering the message about booster shots. "It will be easier to communicate the urgency and availability to all populations, including the most vulnerable, by simplifying this and making everyone eligible," a senior health official told CNN on November 19 under conditions of anonymity. This came before the Center for Disease Control (CDC) approved booster eligibility expansion for all adults. "Finally, they got there," another official added.

CDC approves Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for all adults in the US

On Friday, US CDC endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster shot for 18 and older to be administered at least six months after the second shot of the primary COVID dose. The expert advisory committee to CDC voted 11-to-0 to get the final approvals. The same committee on Immunization Practices also recommended that the CDC lowers the age for adults for eligibility to get the booster, changing it from age 65 and older to age 50 via the same vote.

"Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people's protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter holidays. Based on the compelling evidence, all adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Observing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe, President Joe Biden was keener to push forward with the plan to offer boosters to all adults in America, CNN reported. With the expected surge in winter, some advisors have believed that the booster shots could help mitigate the effects. As of November 20, the US logged 41,669 fresh cases and 333 COVID-related deaths.

Image: AP