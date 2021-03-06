Biden's Top Envoy Proposes Afghan, Taliban Conference To Create Interim Government

The Biden administration’s top envoy to Afghanistan proposed forming a conference of Afghan and Taliban leaders to create an interim government in a sign that the White House would like peace talks to move faster. According to the Wall Street Journal, the idea was proposed by Zalmay Khalilzad, the government’s top peace negotiator for Afghanistan. The new format would likely push aside a peace deal that was negotiated between the former US President Donald Trump and the Taliban and also likely to delay a troop withdrawal from the country.

While speaking to the media outlet, senior Afghan government negotiator Nader Nadery said that the Afghan government is reviewing any possible way to get to a dignified peace for the citizens. Nadery said that the country is built on the sacrifices of a large number of people and the citizens and international partners. He added that a “dignified peace must protect these”.

READ: Afghan Official: Car Bomber Kills Prosecutor, Bodyguard

When asked about Kalilzad’s offer, a Taliban spokesman said that the Afghan people have tried temporarily, transitional and participatory systems for 40 years. The spokesperson added that unfortunately, they have not solved the problems of the country and the people. It is necessary to focus on solving problems, not on formalities, the spokesperson said.

The White House, on the other hand, downplayed the proposal, saying that Khalilzad is merely exploring an array of options to move forward. In a statement, the US officials said that the report does not accurately capture the state of play and added that the US is not making any formal proposals and is continuing to review all relevant options for future force posture - and all means all. Further, the White House also said that Ambassador Khalilzad has discussed a range of ways to move diplomacy forward, nothing more.

READ: Afghan Suspected Of Stabbing 7 Held In Custody In Sweden

Afghan peace deal

Last year, the United States had struck a deal with the Taliban in Qatar and began withdrawing its troops in return for security guarantees from the militants and a commitment to kickstarting peace talks with the Afghan government. But now the Biden administration officials are to reevaluate the pact as violence across Afghanistan has increased despite the Taliban and Afghan government engaging in those talks since September in Doha. Taliban has also threatened to renew strikes on the US forces if the withdrawal does not occur.

It is worth noting that as part of the deal, the US committed to withdrawing its 12,000 troops within 14 months. There are currently only 2,500 American troops left in the country. The Taliban committed to preventing other groups, including Al Qaeda, from using Afghan soil to recruit, train or fundraise toward activities that threaten the US or its allies. The Taliban has stopped attacks on international forces as part of the historic deal, however, it continued to fight the Afghan government.

(Image: @AfgIntl/Twitter)

READ: 2 Afghan Women Held With US Dollars Worth Over Rs 55L At IGI Airport

READ: Funerals As IS Claim Killing Of Afghan Media Workers