Biden's White House Dinner Jibe At Donald Trump: ‘American Democracy Not A Reality Show’

In a sarcastic address at the White House Correspondents' Association on Saturday night, US President Joe Biden said that it is the first time that a president has spoken at the event in six years. He then took a jibe at his predecessor, ex-POTUS Donald Trump, stating that “American democracy is not a reality show.” He then launched another scathing remark on the former president of the United States, saying: ”I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have,” referring to Donald Trump.

TONIGHT: White House Correspondents' Association dinner with The Daily Show’s host @TrevorNoah and President Biden - LIVE at 8pm ET on C-SPAN https://t.co/DZDW23rMsL #WHCD #NerdProm pic.twitter.com/2fBV30usau — CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2022

Biden talks about 'Let's Go Brandon' & Ukraine war

Addressing an audience of nearly 2,600 that included journalists, government officials and celebrities, Biden joked about the slogan "Let's Go Brandon" that turned into a line depicting criticism of his administration, mostly used by the opposition Republican Party. "Republicans seem to support one fella, some guy named Brandon," Biden said. "He's having a really good year. I'm happy for him,” said Joe Biden. He launched hilarious remarks at the House of Representatives' minority leader that sparked controversy over leaked comments, saying: ”There's nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn't already put on tape."

In rhetoric against the right-leaning television network Fox News, Biden said, "I know there are a lot of questions about whether we should gather here tonight because of COVID-19. Well, we're here to show the country that we're getting through this pandemic. Plus, everyone has to prove they are fully vaccinated and boosted.” He then said, "Just contact your favourite Fox News reporter. They're all here. Vaccinated and boosted.” Biden slammed the Republicans in his speech using humour as he resumed the tradition of speaking in Washington after it was cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden recognizes role of press in #Ukraine war in remarks:



"Think of the courage to stay in these war zones... I've always had respect for the press, but I can't tell you how much respect I have watching them in these zones." pic.twitter.com/G4vxT2AQ4z — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) April 28, 2022

I’ve always had respect for the press, but I can’t say enough about how much respect I have after their reporting in Ukraine. They’re risking their lives every single day to make sure the world hears the truth. pic.twitter.com/ckRcEk3Q5D — President Biden (@POTUS) April 30, 2022

Former US President Donald Trump did not attend the event last year. While Biden mocked Trump’s low approval ratings, he also took a dig at what he described as the "horrible plague" of predecessor at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. At one point, the US President assumed serious tone praising the journalists for reporting on the Russia Ukraine war, and getting facts out “in the face of the "poison" of disinformation.