Last Updated:

Biden's White House Dinner Jibe At Donald Trump: ‘American Democracy Not A Reality Show’

Addressing an audience of nearly 2,600 that included journalists, government officials and celebrities, Biden joked about the slogan "Let's Go Brandon."

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Biden

IMAGE: AP


In a sarcastic address at the White House Correspondents' Association on Saturday night, US President Joe Biden said that it is the first time that a president has spoken at the event in six years. He then took a jibe at his predecessor, ex-POTUS Donald Trump, stating that “American democracy is not a reality show.” He then launched another scathing remark on the former president of the United States, saying: ”I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have,” referring to Donald Trump. 

Biden talks about 'Let's Go Brandon' & Ukraine war 

Addressing an audience of nearly 2,600 that included journalists, government officials and celebrities, Biden joked about the slogan "Let's Go Brandon" that turned into a line depicting criticism of his administration, mostly used by the opposition Republican Party. "Republicans seem to support one fella, some guy named Brandon," Biden said. "He's having a really good year. I'm happy for him,” said Joe Biden. He launched hilarious remarks at the House of Representatives' minority leader that sparked controversy over leaked comments, saying: ”There's nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn't already put on tape."

READ | Biden attends White House Correspondents Dinner even as COVID soars in US; roasts Trump

In rhetoric against the right-leaning television network Fox News, Biden said, "I know there are a lot of questions about whether we should gather here tonight because of COVID-19. Well, we're here to show the country that we're getting through this pandemic. Plus, everyone has to prove they are fully vaccinated and boosted.” He then said, "Just contact your favourite Fox News reporter. They're all here. Vaccinated and boosted.” Biden slammed the Republicans in his speech using humour as he resumed the tradition of speaking in Washington after it was cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | Joe Biden holds talks with Mexican president; addresses immigration issues

Former US President Donald Trump did not attend the event last year. While Biden mocked Trump’s low approval ratings, he also took a dig at what he described as the "horrible plague" of predecessor at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. At one point, the US President assumed serious tone praising the journalists for reporting on the Russia Ukraine war, and getting facts out “in the face of the "poison" of disinformation.

READ | Biden's US administration contemplating G20 summit approach with Putin in attendance
READ | Joe Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND