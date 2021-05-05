Bill And Melinda Gates' Daughter Calls Parents' Divorce 'challenging Stretch Of Time'

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced ending their marriage of 27 years on May 4, responded to her parents' divorce through an Instagram story that has now gone viral on social media. The 25-year-old daughter of the wealthy couple asked her followers on Instagram for privacy as the family navigates the “challenging” time. In an Instagram story, that expires in 24 hours, Jennifer said that she is still learning how to best support her own process and emotions and that she is grateful for having the space to do the same. However, the 25-year-old denied commenting any further on “anything around separation” of her parents but noted her followers’ kind words and support “mean the world” to her.

"By now many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating," she began the post. "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family."

She continued, "I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."

"Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives," she concluded.

Image credits: Instagram/@jenniferkgates

Bill Gates And Melinda Gates Decide To End Their Marriage

On May 4, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they are ending their marriage, The couple said in a statement, “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives...We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.” Just last year, Bill had also announced that he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy. Meanwhile, following their announcement, reports have also started to emerge highlighting the 1997 ‘arrangement’ that Bill and Melinda Gates had that allowed Microsoft co-founder to meet with his ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad once every year.

Image credits: AP/Facebook