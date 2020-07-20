Woman Defaces BLM Mural At Trump Tower; Arrested After Cop Slips On Paint, Then Let Off

The Black Lives Matter mural just outside the Trump tower has been vandalised four times in the last week, the New York police said, according to international media.

The Black Lives Matter murals were painted on the roads as a mark of solidarity towards the movement demanding justice and reforms for police after the killing of black American citizen George Floyd. However, protestors against the Black Lives Matter movement have defaced the mural outside the Trump tower on four occasions in the past week.

A black woman opposed the Black Lives Matter movement and in doing so, she dumped paint on the mural outside Trump Tower for which she was arrested on Saturday after a police officer slipped on the paint and injured his head and arm.

The woman was reportedly found sloganeering "Refund the police" and "Jesus matters! We will never support Black Lives Matters!"

READ | Trump Calls Confederate Flag 'proud' Symbol, Outrages 'Black Lives Matter' Supporters

READ | US: 'Black Lives Matter' Mural Outside Trump Tower Defaced Again

She was charged with criminal mischief but was released shortly thereafter. Upon her release, she took to Facebook to state that the police treated her well while she was in Police custody and that the police expressed their "HIGH APPRECIATION" for what she did and stood for them. She said the police expressed their concerns for the city in the wake of the Black Lives Matter campaign which was fired up against the police brutality.

She later live-streamed herself defacing the murals in Harlem and Brooklyn the same day in the evening.

“Jesus matters. We’re taking our country back. We’re taking it back, and let me tell you something, the police need our help. They can’t stand alone. Don’t just sit by idly and watch your country go to the ground,” she said.

READ | China Smells Something Fishy In US Embassy's 'Black Lives Matter' Lecture In Guangzhou

READ | UN Chief Fires Uncharacteristically Damning Assessment Of World Amid Covid & BLM Protests

As per international media, another 64-year-old woman was also arrested on Friday after police said she was illegally posting fliers of 1-year-old shooting victim Davell Gardner Jr. The flier featured a picture of the infant with the message, “I wasn't killed by a cop. I was killed by a Black person. Where's BLM?”

Besides, three people were caught with blue paint on their hands and clothing and one of the protestors was wearing 'all lives matter' shirt and Pro-Trump merchandise.