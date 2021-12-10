US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s 'bothsiderism' has made religious freedom face acute crisis across much of the Middle East, Asia and Africa. 'Bothsiderism' refers to false balance and as per Washington Examiner, the top US official has been promoting those who’ve conducted genocides in the name of religion. It is imperative to note that Blinken, who was appointed at the position on January 26 has been previously accused of blasphemy and religious discrimination.

Meanwhile, Washington Examiner’s report substantiated its claim by presenting several examples. It said that Blinken supported the Islamic State which purported gruesome genocide against Yezidis, many of whom remain in captivity in Turkey and other Arab states. Yezidis are people of Kurdish origin, which were murdered by the Islamic State in the mid-2010s.

Furthermore, it also cited the example of Nigeria. Earlier this year, Blinken visited the African state wherein he criticized Nigeria’s press freedom and human rights record. However, in a stunning move, the US official removed the country from the list of countries violating religious freedom.

“It’s a victory for the terrorists — it’s a defeat for anyone concerned with human rights and religious freedom,” Frank Wolf, a former GOP congressman had said about Blinken’s decision.

Blinken favoured Azerbaijan over Armenia

In another example, the US magazine cited last year’s Nagorno Karabakh war, wherein the Christian community was targeted just around the time which marked 100 years of Ottoman invasion of Armenia. The conflict was not just related to the land, but also “Armenian Genocide 2.0,” it said. As the conflict ended a “humanitarian ceasefire” was signed between the two parties, Armenians were hopeful that he would recognise their genocide Biden kept his word, but State Secretary Blinken authorised new aid for Azerbaijan, a move that came in contrast to that of the President.

Recoginsing the historic event Biden asserted, "Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring."

(Image: AntonyBlinken/Twitter)