Blinken Dials UN Chief Guterres To Discuss Afghanistan Situation & Ethiopia Crisis

US State Department spokesperson Price said, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today to discuss topics of global importance, including Afghanistan. They also discussed their shared concern over the worsening conflict in northern Ethiopia, including the escalating violence and its impact on humanitarian operations.”

“Secretary Blinken expressed U.S. appreciation for the Secretary-General’s efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and commended the efforts of the UN Country Team in Ethiopia, which continues to work under challenging conditions. The Secretary and Secretary-General Guterres discussed opportunities to strengthen international collaboration to stop the current hostilities, promote negotiations toward a sustainable ceasefire, and deliver life-saving assistance,” he added.

Blinken speaks with Cabo Verdean PM

The US Secretary of State on Thursday, 21 October also spoke with Cabo Verdean Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva, said Price in a separate statement. A US State Department spokesperson said on Friday that Blinken congratulated the African nation on its “strong and independent democratic institutions and Cabo Verde’s free and fair presidential election” which was held on 17 October. The statement added that the US Secretary of State “recognised Cabo Verde’s robust response to COVID-19 and reiterated the United States’ commitment to continuing to share COVID-19 vaccines with our global partners.”

Meanwhile, Blinken, who is on his first official visit to South America, on Thursday sought to reaffirm the strategic ties between the United States and Colombia. As per the Associated Press, he emphasised the importance of ensuring the democracies in the region meet the needs of the people. Ahead of a scheduled US-Colombia dialogue in Bogota, Blinken said, “The core focus of this trip for me, my first trip to South America as Secretary of State, is how we can make democracies deliver for our people. That is our common challenge; it’s our common responsibility,” according to AP.

“And that’s true in our countries, and it’s true across the hemisphere. And we know that one way we can deliver is by working closely with our partners and allies on the biggest challenges we face. And that’s exactly what the United States and Colombia are doing,” he added.

(IMAGE: AP)

