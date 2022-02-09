Blinken Heads To Asia Amid China’s Assertiveness In Indo-Pacific Region, Ukraine Crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday headed for Asia-Pacific to reinforce Washington's continued focus against China's expansive policies and reassess the mounting crisis in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Blinken informed that his trip is aimed to shore up regional partnerships in the face of compounded issues in the eastern and western Asian flanks. The meeting will also include discussions on the trilateral AUKUS pact, which confirmed the purchase of 8 nuclear-powered submarines by Australia.

The visit to the East will begin with Blinken paying a visit at Melbourne for three days, where he will meet foreign ministers of the QUAD, a strategic security dialogue between US, Japan, India, and Australia. The grouping is currently expected to become a bulwark against Beijing's aggressive expansionist behaviour for maximum dominance in the Indo-Pacific region. Blinken will also engage in discussions with Australian PM Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the QUAD meet, where they are to seek development on the AUKUS pact, which also includes Britain.

Departing Washington for an important trip to the Indo-Pacific region. Looking forward to productive meetings with leaders and communities to promote our shared values and advance our goals in the #IndoPacific. pic.twitter.com/mKZUGw6GOh — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 8, 2022

Blinken to discuss Ukraine crisis with QUAD members

The State Secretary's visit comes hours after Washington held a press conference with top European Union (EU) officials, seeking a United front on the imminent threat of an attack and annexation of the ex-Soviet nation. For a recap, the tensions, which existed from 2014 between Ukraine and Russia escalated after Russia began troop build-up along the eastern region of Ukraine, the Donbas region. Currently, at least 1,35,000 troops are amassed along the border, sparking speculations of invasion of Kyiv "any time soon," US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan had said on Sunday.

After Australia, Blinken will land in Fiji to discuss bilateral ties with a number of leaders around the Pacific Island -- many of who are reportedly being manipulated by China. "The key message that the secretary will take with him on this trip is that our partnerships deliver," said Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, as quoted in a press release by White House. Meanwhile, US intelligence officials updated that Russia has continued to engage in military exercises replicating combat and increased its firepower by large amounts in the east European borders. Noting the developments, the State Secretary during his Monday briefing stressed that "This is not alarmism. This is simply the facts."

US to push back on Beijing's assertiveness in Indo-Pacific

Speaking at a press briefing, Kritenbrink on Monday asserted that Blinken's visit will also affirm US' long-term commitment to and investment in the Indo-Pacific. Referring to the tightening of the bond between Russia and China, Kritenbrink highlighted that "it is fair to say that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping...reflects an approach that both countries have already taken for some time, namely, to move closer together." However, he added, "The meeting should have provided China the opportunity to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation in Ukraine... If Russia further invades Ukraine and China look the other way, it suggests that China is willing to tolerate or tactically support Russia's efforts to coerce Ukrainian when they embarrassed Beijing, harm European security and risk global peace and economic stability."

Speaking on American policy on Taiwan, Kritenbrink emphasised that Washington upholds its stance on "One China Policy" based on Taiwan Relations Act and is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Strait.

(Image: AP)