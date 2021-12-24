Blinken, NATO Chief Stoltenberg Discuss Readiness For Dialogue With Russia On Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in a bid to discuss concerns over Russia’s growing military activity near Ukraine. According to a press release, during his telephone call, Blinken conveyed US’ readiness to resolve the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow. The two leaders also discussed NATO’s dual-track approach to Russia, noting that the alliance remains ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia while standing united to defend and protect allies.

"Secretary Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today to discuss their shared concern about Russia's military build-up on the borders of Ukraine," the press release read.

Secretary General @JensStoltenberg and I remain concerned about Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine. NATO remains open to dialogue and will continue to strive for peace, security, and stability in the whole of the Euro-Atlantic area. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 23, 2021

Separately, Blinken also spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and EU’s Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell. With Truss, Blinken said that the two sides had a conversation on a response to counter Russian aggression on its border with Ukraine. The UK and the US agreed to work together to impose “massive consequences and severe costs” for further Russian aggression.

With Borrell, Blinken said that the EU and Washington will continue close coordination on shared challenges. The two sides will also coordinate deterring Russian aggression against Ukraine and bolstering Lithuania against PRC economic coercion.

Concern over Russian military activity near Ukrainian border

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Blinken’s phone call with foreign politicians comes amid a time when several nations have expressed concern over Russia’s deployment of forces near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Even though Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, the US, Ukraine and their allies have repeatedly raised concern over the Russian military build-up near the border. However, the Kremlin has insisted that Ukraine and its supporters from the West were making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.

According to the US intelligence inputs, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, POTUS Joe Biden, during a video call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, warned of "severe repercussions" if Moscow tries to invade Ukraine or try to destabilise the incumbent government. Earlier this month, during the G7 meeting in the UK, the US and other members of the group also echoed to exert pressure on Russia against any possible action that could hamper the existence of Ukraine. The group had even tabled a proposal to impose economic sanctions on Moscow.

