Blinken Presses China On Various Issues Including Xinjiang In Call With Beijing's Diplomat

In the first conversation between top officials, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Beijing on its treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong and the coup in Myanmar. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Blinken wrote, “I made clear the US will defend our national interests, stand up for our democratic values, and hold Beijing accountable for its abuses of the international system”. As per the reports by Al Jazeera, Blinken told Yang that the US will always stand up for human rights and democratic values.

In my call with my counterpart in Beijing, Yang Jiechi, I made clear the U.S. will defend our national interests, stand up for our democratic values, and hold Beijing accountable for its abuses of the international system. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 6, 2021

Counter 'aggressive and coercive' actions

Recently, the Biden administration asserted that it will counter Beijing’s "aggressive and coercive" actions. They also said that they will sustain its key military advantages and restore America’s vital security partnerships. According to the reports by PTI, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, “When it comes to China more broadly, you have heard us talk about our strategic approach to Beijing. We are in serious competition with China. Strategic competition is the frame through which we see that relationship”.

In another significant development, the US has said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the reports of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in the camps of Uighurs Muslim minority in China’s Xinjiang region. Following the BBC report published on February 3 that stated that women in the camps that are termed ‘recreational’ by the Chinese government were subjected to rape, sexual abuse and torture, US has said that the Asian country must be met with “serious consequences” over such reports. The US state department responded to the report published by Britsih broadcaster based on the interviews with former detainees of the camps and a guard and detailed allegations of “atrocities” including mass rape of women.

The United Nations (UN) has estimated that there are nearly one million Muslims who have been detained in the Asian country’s remote region. Meanwhile, activists claim that several human rights violations are taking place in Xinjiang. But, China has condemned the allegations and claims that the camps in the area are set up to provide ‘vocational training’ to tackle extremism.

(Image Credits: AP)