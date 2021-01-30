Tony Blinken Speaks To S Jaishankar, Reaffirms 'importance Of US-India Relationship'

US President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephonic conversation with Ministry of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar underscored India’s role as a “pre-eminent partner” of the United States. Blinken also highlighted the importance of New Delhi in the Indo-Pacific while noting the importance of working in cooperation in order to expand regional cooperation. The statement by US Secretary of State on January 29 said that both Jaishankar and Blinken are looking forward to an in-person meeting and reaffirmed the growing US-India partnership. Both officials also expressed mutual concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts.

The US State Department said in a statement, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to reaffirm the growing U.S.-India partnership and discuss issues of mutual concern, including COVID-19 vaccination efforts, regional developments, and next steps in expanding bilateral ties.”

“Secretary underscored India’s role as a pre-eminent U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of working together to expand regional cooperation, including through the Quad. Both agreed to coordinate closely on global developments and look forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity,” it added.

Blinken ‘delighted’ to speak with Jaishankar

Taking to Twitter both Blinken and Jaishankar had acknowledged the conversation. While External Affairs Minister called it ‘warm conversation’, US Secretary of State said he was ‘delighted’ to have a conversation with his “good friend”.

I was delighted to speak today with my good friend @DrSJaishankar to discuss U.S.-India priorities. We reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-India relationship and discussed ways we can better seize new opportunities and combat shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 29, 2021

Warm conversation with Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working with him again. Agreed that we could build further on the solid foundation of our partnership. Also discussed our efforts at combating the COVID-19 pandemic. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2021

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, EAM said Jaishankar and Blinken expressed their commitment to consolidate as well as expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership. The EAM press release said, “They appreciated the robust defence and security ties, growing economic engagement, productive health-care collaboration and strong people-to-people linkages as its important pillars.”

"The external affairs minister warmly congratulated Secretary Blinken on his appointment and wished him success in his new responsibilities," the ministry said before adding, “Recognising the challenges of a post-Covid world, they agreed to work together to address global issues, including safe and affordable vaccine supply. They also reiterated their commitment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.”

