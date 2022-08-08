Blinken Says Zawahiri's Killing Reflects US Commitment To Act Against Terrorism

Remembering the victims of the US Embassies attack in East Africa, the United States, again bolstered their action against al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was considered the mastermind behind the brutal attack. The remarks from the US came as the incident completed 24 crucial years on Sunday, August 7, 2022. In a statement released by the US Department of State,

it said the security agencies had taken decisive action against al Qaeda and added Washington made it clear that the country is determined to act against terrorism.

Today marks 24 years since the terrorist attacks against @USEmbassyKenya and @usembassytz. Those who use violence to stand in the way of a better future will never succeed. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 7, 2022

Notably, on August 7, 1998, the terrorist attacked US Embassies in Nairobi, Kenya and Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania claiming at least 224 people and injuring more than 4,500 others. "In the aftermath of 1998 US embassy bombings heinous attacks, America and our partners met cowardice and depravity with courage and determination. The attacks, designed to intimidate us, only reinforced our resolve. And earlier this month, America took decisive action against al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, an architect of the 1998 attacks, making clear once again that we are positioned to act on our determination, which does not wane with time," according to the press release. "The victims of these attacks are never far from our minds, and today our thoughts are also with the loved ones they left behind," it added.

Joe Biden calls Ayman al-Zawahiri justice to the blast victims

It is worth mentioning Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri was killed on August 1 in a drone strike carried out by the US on a residential house in the Sherpoor area of Kabul city. In a televised video address, POTUS Joe Biden also confirmed the killing of the top terrorist in Kabul. According to Biden, justice was delivered to the victims as he was also involved in the September 11 (9/11) attack where nearly 3,000 people were killed in a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks. “On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said in a video address from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House.

