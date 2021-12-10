Blinken Speaks To Jaishankar, Calls Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise 'great Loss' For Both Nations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke to EAM S Jaishankar to express his condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who lost their lives in a tragic chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. In a Tweet, Blinken informed about the phone call with Jaishankar and conveyed his condolences for the tragic death of India's first CDS. He called Rawat a “strong leader and advocate for India” and said that his demise is a “great loss” for both nations.

In a previous tweet, Blinken had also called CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat an “exceptional leader”. He also lauded the contribution of General Rawat in the US-India defence ties. US Secretary of State tweeted, "My deep condolences on the deaths of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife, and colleagues who perished in today’s tragic accident. We'll remember Gen. Rawat as an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the U.S.-India defense relationship."

IAF chopper crash

It is to mention that the India Air Force on Wednesday had announced that an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with an accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Hours later, the IAF then confirmed that the CDS was among those who had died in the unfortunate accident. The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.

In total, 14 people were onboard the chopper that met with the accident. Apart from CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, others who lost their lives included Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh is the only survivor of the IAF chopper crash.

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brig LS Lidder will now take place at Brar Square cemetery on December 10. Following the tragic accident, the IAF team investigating the chopper crash successfully recovered parts of the Mi 17 V5 helicopter.

