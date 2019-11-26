Murder Suspect Calls 911 To Inform About Dead Body In Colorado

A South Florida woman, who called 911 to report about a dead body of another woman, has been arrested on charges of the murder and evidence tampering. Colorado Springs police department received a call on November 23, at around 5:55am, from Yvonne Serrano about the dead body lying in her driveway. The victim was identified as Daniela Tabares, 21, died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives of Coral Springs police department, on further investigation, found that the initial caller, Serrano, shot and killed Tabares in the early morning of Saturday, November 23. The accused was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence and subsequently transported to Broward County Jail.

According to media reports, Serrano and Tabares had gone to movies together as part of a group of members of a fitness club and their presence in a bar was captured on surveillance videos. The video also showed Tabares pulling into Serrano's driveway at around 2:00am and then the headlights turned off. Serrano reportedly washed the blood-stained clothes of Tabares and erased video footage from her ring door camera.

Fundraiser for victim's family

Meghan Davies, a fitness coach at Training for Warriors Coral Springs of which Tabares was a member, posted a condolence message on Facebook saying Tabares was an epitome of honesty, integrity, enthusiasm, grit, and a role model for all of them.

“Every time you would see her in the gym, she would be smiling, cheering everyone on around her and the kindness in her heart shined through. I will miss seeing her do that little wave she is doing in the third picture as she passes the office to go to class,” she wrote.

Davies said that Tabares was trying to help the person who killed her. “Again, she was looking out for someone else. Someone who didn’t deserve her kindness,” she wrote. Davies’s brother set up a fundraiser to support her family.

