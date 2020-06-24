Trump Dares BLM Protesters; Threatens 10 Years Jail For Vandalising Statues & Monuments

As Americans are pulling down statues during the 'Black Lived Matter' protests, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday argued that mistakes will be repeated if not "learned from and understood." Trump's comments came as the civic officials in South Carolina's Charleston vote unanimously to remove a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C Calhoun from a downtown square. Several statues of slave traders, imperialists, and explorers have been reportedly vandalized or destroyed in the wake of anti-racism protests.

During his address, Trump promised an executive action to protect monuments after some statues and historical figures were brought down. He wants a maximum punishment of up to a decade in prison under federal law for those who destroy or tamper with the statues on public property. He said, “We are looking at long-term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators."

Meanwhile, as protesters tried to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson, Trump on Tuesday reiterated his warning. Taking to Twitter, he stated that he has authorized the Federal government to arrest anyone who vandalizes any federal property. He further added that the arrested persons would face 10 years in prison. Trump also said that his order may also be used ‘retrospectively; for the destruction that is already caused.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Read: Donald Trump announces 10 years in prison for people who destroy any monument or statue

.....This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Read: Trump holds meeting with law enforcement officials, opposes demand for police defunding

BLM Protests

A massive range of 'Black Lives Matter' protests broke out against the death of George Floyd and racism. Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26 after being arrested by the local police for unspecified charges. In a video that went viral on the Internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless. While, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department, Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

While unrest has followed across the world, several proters have pulled down statues of historical figures and statues because of their "flawed" history. The BLM protesters around the globe have made it clear that they will not be tolerating the glorification of historic figures with murky past.

Read: Latvia: 20-feet-tall statue unveiled to honour healthcare workers fighting coronavirus

Read: Charleston expected to remove statue of slavery advocate