Boeing 737 8-Max Makes Emergency Landing After ‘technical Glitch’ In One Of Its Engines

A Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft was, on December 22, forced to make an unscheduled emergency landing in Tuscon, Arizona after it faced some troubled with its engines. The AirCanada flight was travelling from Arizona to Montreal but started facing some issues with its left engine following which it had to divert from its route. The incident comes just a month after American authorities gave a go-ahead to the aircraft to fly again.

'Shut down an engine'

In a statement later, the airline stated there were only three crew members on board who received an “engine indication” and “decided to shut down one engine.” As per Aviation.24.be, the pilots received left engine hydraulic low-pressure indication minutes after taking from the storage facility. Regardless, they decided the plane to continue till Montreal. However, soon they got an indication of a fuel imbalance from the left-wing, forcing them to shut it down.

This comes as a US congressional report concluded. that Boeing officials "inappropriately coached" testing pilots during recertification efforts after two fatal 737 Max crashes killed 346 people. The report by the Senate Commerce Committee alleged that both Boeing officials and Federal Aviation Administration "had established a pre-determined outcome to reaffirm a long-held human factor assumption related to pilot reaction time."

The probe began following a tip from a whistleblower who alleged that Boeing officials encouraged test pilots to use a particular control during an exercise, resulting in a pilot response time of around four seconds. However, if conducted without the particular control, it took another pilot 16 seconds to react in the same test. The report alleged that Boeing, on numerous previous occasions, had failed to adequately consider how pilots respond to cockpit emergencies in its development of the 737 Max.

