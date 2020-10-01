FAA Chief Conducts Test Flight Of Boeing 737 MAX, Says 'I Like What I Saw'

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson conducted a two-hour evaluation flight of a Boeing 737 MAX, an important milestone to win the approval for resumption of flight. Boeing has been under fire after two MAX 8 aircraft crashed claiming 346 lives and was grounded all over the world due to safety concerns.

"I like what I saw on the flight," Dickson told a news conference after the flight evaluation, adding that they have not reached the point of completion of processes.

FAA said in a statement that a number of key steps remain in the evaluation of Boeing’s proposed changes to the aircraft’s flight control system and training. The federal safety investigators said that they will not speculate about the timeline related to the resumption of passenger service, adding that they will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards.

“As we have stated throughout our work on the 737 MAX, the agency is following a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing’s work,” read the statement.

Other tasks remain

The remaining tasks include Flight Standardization Board Report, Final Design Documentation and Technical Advisory Board (TAB) Report, Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community, Certificates of Airworthiness, and Operator Training Programs. Dickson said that his flight was separate from the official certification process that’s still underway by the FAA.

“The FAA...will not approve the plane for return to passenger service until I’m satisfied that we’ve adequately addressed all of the known safety issues that played a role in the tragic loss of 346 lives aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302,” he said.

In July, a US House of Representatives Committee had requested Dickson to provide a copy of the FAA’s 2019 AVS Safety Culture Survey questionnaire completed in December 2019 and a complete copy of all raw survey data, including all written narrative responses. They requested all analytical products pertaining to the survey results including power-point presentations, memorandums, reports, studies, statistical analyses or any other records.

