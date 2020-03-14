Brazil's Envoy To US Tests Positive For Coronavirus Just Days After Meeting Trump

Acting Brazillian Ambassador to the US, Nestor Forster, has tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Forster sat at US President Donald Trump's table on March 7, during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. The Brazilian Embassy announced Forester's positive result in a press conference on March 13.

Testing for Trump 'not necessary'

As per reports, Forster is the third person to test positive for coronavirus after visiting the President’s South Florida resort the previous weekend. According to reports, the US President's physician, Sean P. Conley, said that people who were in close vicinity to the President had tested positive but President Trump did not need to be quarantined or get tested for coronavirus at the moment.

In the memo, Conley added that that Trump's interaction with the infected was low risk for transmission as per CDC guidelines and since Trump has yet to show any symptoms, testing would not be necessary.

As per reports, the Pentagon in the United States has announced new domestic travel restrictions for service members and their families. The announcement was made on March 13 and is an attempt to try and contain the outbreak. According to the memo, all domestic trips are cancelled till May 11.

The US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency in the United States due to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, public life in the US has come to a halt.

Large scale testing

On March 13, US President Donald Trump said that Coronavirus testing on a large scale will begin soon. While the US President tweeted this announcement, he did not provide any further information. The tweet was made in the context the Centers of Disease Control and the Obama administrations handling of pandemics in the past.

In his tweets, Trump said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is one of U.S. organisations leading the fight against the deadly infection, had inadequate and slow testing methods for large scale pandemics. The US President didn't elaborate on what exactly these inadequacies were.

After that Trump said that all the 'Red Tape' had been cut and that large scale testing will begin soon. Trump also took this chance to criticise his predecessor, Obama, and claimed that the former President had made changes that made things all the more complicated.

