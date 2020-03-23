BREAKING: Convicted Rapist And #MeToo Symbol Harvey Weinstein Has Coronavirus

The disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tested positive for the Coronavirus on Sunday, according to the international news reports. The oscar-winning producer who was sentenced for sexual assault on February 24, is currently locked up in a state prison in New York.

The disgraced film mogul, who turned 68 on Wednesday, is currently held in medical isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus, international media reported. Harvey Weinstein is one of the two prisoners who was infected with the virus. International media reported that Harvey Weinstein was most likely positive for Coronavirus before entering the state prison in New York on Wednesday.

The US has almost 33,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 409 deaths, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. US President Donald Trump said he had approved a request to issue a major disaster declaration for the state of New York, which has seen the vast majority of America's coronavirus cases. Trump on Monday said he had ordered the deployment of emergency medical stations with a capacity of 4,000 hospital beds to coronavirus hotspots around the United States. "I want to assure the American people that we're doing everything we can each day to confront and ultimately defeat this horrible invisible enemy," he said. "We're at war, in a true sense we're at war," Trump added.

Harvey Weinstein convicted

Weinstein left the court in an ambulance after the guilty verdict and detoured to Bellevue Hospital, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure. He later had a stent inserted to unblock an artery. After his sentencing for 23-years, he returned with more chest pains. Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of “Shakespeare in Love,” was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006, who called him out during the wave of #MeToo movement. His lawyers have said they’ll appeal.

Within hours of Weinstein’s sentencing, prosecutors in Los Angeles announced they were beginning the extradition process to send him there for an arraignment on charges he raped a woman and sexually assaulted another in 2013. That’s now on hold because of the coronavirus crisis that has shuttered courthouses and limited travel.

(With AP inputs)