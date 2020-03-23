Trump Issues Statement On Old Opponent Rand Paul Testing Positive For "Chinese Virus"

President of the United States Donald Trump has tweeted out his wishes for US GOP Senator Rand Paul after the latter announced he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Paul had campaigned against Trump for the Republican candidacy in the US Presidential election in 2016. In his tweet, Trump referred to Senator Paul as a friend, who was always there for the President when he needed him. He also once again referred to COVID-19 as the 'Chinese Virus'

My friend (always there when I’ve needed him!), Senator @RandPaul, was just tested “positive” from the Chinese Virus. That is not good! He is strong and will get better. Just spoke to him and he was in good spirits. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Not the first time

Trump has repeatedly insisted on calling the novel Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, the 'Chinese Virus'. He has also defended his usage of the term 'Chinese Virus', saying the term is "not racist" as the viral strain originated in China. Trump claimed it was China who first alleged that the virus was caused by American army.

Replying to a question, Trump said he is not blaming China for Coronavirus, he is only stating the fact that it originated there. At the same time, he said that China should have been more transparent and forthcoming in sharing the information and data related to Coronavirus. Early in the morning, Trump said he always treated the "Chinese virus" very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning.

Sen Rand Paul test positive for Coronavirus

US Senator Rand Paul became the first US Senator to test positive for the novel Coronavirus on Sunday, March 22. The Senator’s office tweeted the announcement, saying that the Senator was asymptomatic and in quarantine. He was tested despite not having come into contact with anyone known to have been infected with the virus as a measure of caution as he travels a lot for his work.

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

The Senator's office also stated that he was expected to be back in action after his period of quarantine ended.

Paul's office also added that as the DC office has started working remotely, Paul hadn't been in contact with anyone there and that there was no chance of any infections.

Paul was also tested as he is at a higher risk of being infected as he is immunocompromised. The Senator was assaulted by a neighbour and broke several ribs in 2017, and he had surgery last year to remove part of a lung damaged.

While Rand Paul is the first US Senator to test positive for Coronavirus, he is the third member of the US Congress to have been infected. Reps. Mario Diaz Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, tested positive for the virus earlier. After his announcement, two more Senators — Mike Lee and Mitt Romney — have placed themselves in quarantine as a preventive measure due to contact with Senator Rand Paul.

Senator Paul was among eight Senate Republicans who voted against a House-passed bill last week that provided more than $100 billion to boost testing for the Coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers. He also was only Republican senator who opposed an earlier bill authorising $8.3 billion for initial response to the Coronavirus.

