Brexit Trade Agreement: Canada Government Introduces Bill To Implement Deal With UK

The Canadian government on Wednesday introduced a bill to implement the post-Brexit trade agreement with the United Kingdom. The government introduced the Canada-United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement (Canada-UK TCA) in the House of Commons, which will ensure that all beneficial elements of the previous trade deal with the European Union remain intact as the two countries engage in negotiations on a more advanced trade deal.

Read: Australian Defence Chief Vows Action Against Commanders Over Afghanistan War Crimes Report

"Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, introduced Bill C-18, An Act to implement the Canada-United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement (Canada-UK TCA), in the House of Commons," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Read: Report Of War Crimes In Afghanistan By Australia Special Forces Sparks Outrage

Canada-UK trade agreement

The tariff-free trade agreement will come into force from January 1, a day after the transition phase between the United Kingdom and the European Union ends. If adopted by the parliament, the agreement will provide continued opportunities for Canadian agriculture, fish, and seafood exporters. It will provide continued opportunities for service suppliers.

"Our goal, today and every day is to support Canadian businesses and workers as they trade, export, and bring their innovative products and services to the world stage. I look forward to working with all parliamentarians to implement this agreement. We will soon get back to the negotiating table with the United Kingdom on the next chapter in our thriving bilateral trade relationship," Mary Ng said in a statement.

Read: Ethiopia Tigray Crisis: UN Human Rights Chief Warns 'war Crimes' May Have Happened

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, 2020, and will exit the CETA of the EU on December 31, which will require the country to negotiate individual trade agreements with other nations. The United Kingdom is currently busy negotiating a trade agreement with the European Union, which has hit a stumbling block over a range of issues between the two sides. The UK-EU trade agreement is important because a no-deal exit would cause difficulties for companies on both sides.

Read: Kosovo President Resigns To Face War Crimes Charges

