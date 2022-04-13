Brooklyn Subway Shooting: NYPD Names 'person Of Interest', Releases Picture

The New York police have identified a 'person of interest' in connection with the chaotic shooting on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning and launched an all-day manhunt to arrest the attacker.

Frank James, 62, was called a person of interest in the attack, which left at least 29 injured, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, USA Today reported. Police refrained from calling him a suspect in the shooting. As per local authorities, the man has ties to both Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

The attacker, wearing a gas mask, set off two smoke grenades before shooting, reports said. He fled the Brooklyn platform in panic, leaving the subway with screaming commuters and bleeding victims. At least 19 people were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to shrapnel wounds and five of them are said to be in critical condition.

Authorities say the gunman fired 33 times with a Glock 17 99mm semi-handgun, which was found in the subway. Investigators also found two undetonated smoke grenades, a hatchet, gasoline, fireworks, and keys to a U-Haul van.

Investigators say James rented a van in Philadelphia

Investigators released more details about the person of interest Frank James who had rented the U-Haul van in Philadelphia. The van is believed to be connected with the shooting. The city police were trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.

There are currently no suspects in the custody. “We’re looking to determine if he has any connection to the train,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig reportedly said.

There were some “concerning” social media posts that the police say might be connected to James, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has said. The posts were about homelessness and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Security for the mayor has been increased after the discovery of the posts.

New York City agencies are collaboratively offering a $50,000 reward for any information regarding the suspect of the Brooklyn shooting that can help get him arrested. Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 have offered $12,500 each while the New York City Police Foundation is offering $25,000.