Caitlyn Jenner To Run For California Governor, Says State Needs 'honest Leader'

Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and also a member of the Kardashian clan on April 23 announced that she plans to run against California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in the scheduled recall election later this year. Taking to her social media accounts, the reality TV star declared “I’m in!” while calling the state “worth fighting for” in a bid to replace Newsom. The Transgender icon has always been a longtime Republican supporter and as per the official release, she filed the paperwork in Los Angeles County and announced her intent. Her election bid is also one of the most high profile campaigns by a transgender person in the United States.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality," Jenner said in a news release.

She added, "But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Jenner denounced Newsom’s impact on California

In the announcement, Caitlyn Jenner described herself as a ‘disruptor’ and denounced Newsom’s impact on California, also known as the Golden State. Jenner had begun exploring an entry into the politics only this year and has been working closely with the group of GOP strategists in a bid to lay the groundwork for her gubernatorial bid. Her allies include Brad Pascale who ran former US President Donald Trump’s 2020 quest for reelection and Ryan Erwin, a former senior to Senator Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign.

Of Newsom’s leadership, Jenner said, “Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown.”

She added, “An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends. Taxes are too high, killing jobs, hurting families, and putting an especially heavy burden on our most vulnerable people."

Our campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento.

Donate today and join the fight! https://t.co/lNGPyr1dxu #RecallGavin — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Image credits: AP