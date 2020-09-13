California An Orange Dystopia, President Trump Finally Plans Visit To Anti-wildfire HQ

The White House’s deputy press secretary, Judd Deere, on September 12 said that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will pay a visit to the US state of California, where wildfires continue to rage and have witnessed an alarming escalation. The spokesman reportedly said that Trump would visit McClellan Park, where the local fire fighting forces were headquartered throughout the disaster. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, 5 out of the 20 most devastating wildfires in California’s history took place this year. The wildfires took an aggressive turn on Wednesday as winds spread it across an estimated 40 square kilometers stretch.

California is a state that is off Trump's political radar, as it is well known to be a democratic bastion. It has been speculated that this is a reason why the US President hasn't taken more of an initiative to battle the humongous almost dystopian blaze.

Fierce wildfires take over the United States West Coast

Not only California but various other US states have been hit by the fierce wildfires. More than tens of thousands of acres have been burnt within days in California, Oregon, and Washington, the National Interagency Fire Center reported. The US Forest Service had previously closed eight national forests and 10 more national forests were closed recently citing “unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state”. A state of emergency has been declared by the California Governor Gavin Newsom in multiple countries amid wildfires.

In Southern California, the fire took over Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties. Addressing the crisis, Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this week said, “We’re encouraged that the wind activity appears to be dying down. The rest of the week looks a little more favourable”. Earlier, a major disaster declaration was approved by US President Donald Trump on August 22 and a statewide emergency was also declared by August 18. California has witnessed about 900 wildfires since August 15, most of them starting with lightning strikes. The fires have burnt more than 1.5 million acres (2,343 square miles) claiming eight lives and ravaging nearly 3,300 structures.

(Image Credits: ANI)