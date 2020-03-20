California Announces 'mandatory' 'stay At Home' Order Amid Coronavirus Scare

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United States, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, on March 19 issued a ‘mandatory’ statewide stay-at-home order in a bid to contain the spread of deadly disease. According to the new order, the residents are asked to leave their homes only when necessary. Newsom also said that the statewide order is consistent with the local orders and places like grocery and convenience stores, delivery restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies, banks and laundromats will remain open.

The authorities have reportedly ordered bars, nightclubs, theatres, gyms and convention centres to be shut amid coronavirus pandemic. According to health experts, the goal is to encourage ‘social distancing’ in a bid to slow the spread of the disease and keep health systems from being overwhelmed. Newsom reportedly said that he hopes people will voluntarily obey the order to stay at home if possible.

As per international media reports, currently, California has more than 870 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deal virus has also claimed more than 17 lives in the region. California has a population of around 40 million and the state is also among the first to order restrictions statewide. Newsom believes that the virus will infect roughly 56 per cent of the population over an eight week period and that is why the statewide restriction was important.

$150 million for homeless

California also announced the provision of $150 million for local emergency homelessness actions. Newsom, in a Facebook Live, said that he has directed the first allocation of the $500 million in emergency funding recently authorized by the Legislature for COVID-19 related activities. The California Governor signed an executive order providing flexibility to local governments to spend their emergency homelessness funding on immediate solutions devised to combat COVID-19 and its impacts on the homeless population.

For the first funding allocation, the state will provide $100 million directly to local governments, for shelter support and emergency housing to address COVID-19 among the homeless population. The other $50 million will be provided to purchase travel trailers and lease rooms in hotels, motels, and other facilities in partnership with counties and cities to provide immediate isolation placements throughout the state for homeless individuals.

