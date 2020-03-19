California Allocates $150 Mn For Protecting Homeless From Coronavirus

California has announced the provision of $150 million for local emergency homelessness actions as the threat of the novel coronavirus spreads across the world. California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a Facebook Live, said that he has directed the first allocation of the $500 million in emergency funding recently authorized by the Legislature for COVID-19 related activities.

For the first funding allocation, the state will provide $100 million directly to local governments, for shelter support and emergency housing to address COVID-19 among the homeless population. The other $50 million will be provided to purchase travel trailers and lease rooms in hotels, motels, and other facilities in partnership with counties and cities to provide immediate isolation placements throughout the state for homeless individuals.

“People experiencing homelessness are among the most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Newsom during the address.

“California is deploying massive resources to get these vulnerable residents safely into shelter, removing regulatory barriers and securing trailers and hotels to provide immediate housing options for those most at risk,” he added.

Spending on immediate solutions

The California Governor signed an executive order providing flexibility to local governments to spend their emergency homelessness funding on immediate solutions devised to combat COVID-19 and its impacts on the homeless population.

The California Health & Human Services Agency issued official public health guidance to homeless service providers statewide about social distancing measures in shelters, access to hygiene supplies, health screening protocols, and isolation protocols for people with COVID-19 or those demonstrating symptoms.

The United States has reported a huge spike in the number of coronavirus cases with 155 deaths. US President Donald Trump has already declared a state of emergency to “unleash the full power” of the federal government. The World Health Organisation has emphasised the need for physical distancing measures like cancelling sporting events, concerts and other large gatherings and said that it can help to slow transmission of the virus.

