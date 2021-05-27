California Governor Condemns Shooting Incident, Says "What Is Wrong With Us?"

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard killing eight people before taking his own life on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority. California Governor Gavin Newsom visited San Jose and met Labour and law enforcement leaders in San Jose. While addressing media, Governor Gavin Newsom raised concern at the frequency and regularity of gun violence in America.

Newsom concerned over gun violence cases

Newsom condemned the “rinse and repeat” cycle of mass shootings in America about the killing of eight people at a rail yard in San Jose. He said, "What the hell's going on in the United States of America? What the hell's wrong with us? And when are we going to come to grips with this? When are going to put down our arms, literally and figuratively?". He said that this happens over and over and over again. "Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat," adding that, "there's a numbness I imagine some of us are feeling". He added, "Wake up to this reality and take a little damn responsibility, all of us...Move beyond the platitudes and the usual rhetoric that tends to mark not just these moments, but the aftermath of these moments."

In his statement, Newsom grieved the loss of victims in another horrific act of gun violence. He said that the root causes of such kinds of activities should be addressed. He further added that his administration will work closely with local and state law enforcement to monitor the situation. Prior to addressing the media, Newsom spent time with victims and their families.

"We join San Jose and the labour community in grieving the victims of yet another horrific act of gun violence today. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to their friends and families and to all who have been impacted by this tragedy." "We are resolved to bring meaning to this tragic moment with real action to curb the gun violence crisis in our country. We must address the root causes of these devastating acts at every level of government."

IMAGE: AP