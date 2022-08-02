California Governor Gavin Newsom Declares Monkeypox State Of Emergency: Report

Amid the Monkeypox scare in the United States, the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency on Monday, August 1, to support the state's immunisation initiatives as part of the ongoing response by the state to the monkeypox outbreak. According to a statement from the Governor's office, the proclamation supports the efforts being made by the California Department of Public Health and other members of the administration to coordinate an all-government response to monkeypox, find new vaccinations, and lead educational and outreach initiatives on how to acquire vaccines and treatment.

As per an NPR report, the first case of the current monkeypox outbreak in California was reported on May 25. Currently, there are 825 instances altogether in the state.

Highlighting the scenario, the governor stated, “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach,” as per the statement.

Newsom also added, “We will continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community-fighting stigmatization.”

25,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been given to Californians

Furthermore, the proclamation, which is comparable to the recent statutory authorisation permission passed for pharmacists to give vaccinations, allows Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals to administer monkeypox vaccines that have been approved by the FDA in a bid to boost immunisation efforts.

According to the statement, in order to deploy vaccination clinics and guarantee comprehensive and focused outreach in collaboration with local and community-based groups, the state's response to monkeypox draws on the infrastructure created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Newsom also stated that 25,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccination have been given and 61,000 received in California to date.

Based on a variety of criteria, including the estimated at-risk populations and the number of locally recorded cases of monkeypox, the state distributes doses to local health departments.

The state has increased its testing capacity as of July 28 to handle over 1,000 tests each week. To guarantee that testing capacity is more available and coordinated with the public health response, the state's public health laboratory leaders have been collaborating with local public health, academic, and commercial laboratories, the statement reads.

“Access to the antiviral prescription drug tecovirimat (TPOXX) used to treat monkeypox is limited, but the treatment can now be administered at more than 30 facilities and providers across the state,” as per Governor Newsom’s office.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)