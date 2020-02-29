California: Health Officials Unveil New Coronavirus Test Kits

Amid the growing concerns of coronavirus outbreak in US, the California health officials have unveiled new test kits at state and local labs and plan to streamline the process for private development of test kits on February 28. This step has come just after California officials criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for delaying testing on a state resident who has COVID-19, as per reports. Secretary Alex Azar told media that the Trump administration has planned to issue new guidelines “very soon” that will boost the commercial development of test kits.

CDC rolls out new guidelines

He reportedly added that they will be kickstarting streamlined guidance through the FDA which will allow private labs to create their own tests. On the other hand, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, annouced on Friday that the agency has released a new diagnostic test for COVID-19. She added that the CDC has rolled out new guidelines that will regulate state and local health labs that can correct previously faulty test kits sent out by the CDC.

State monitoring more than 8400 people

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on February 28 that the western US state is monitoring more than 8400 people who arrived on commercial flights amid the worldwide concerns of deadly coronavirus outbreak. Newsom said that 33 people have been tested positive for COVID-19, as per reports. This step was taken just a day after US health officials confirmed the first possible spread of the virus in a Solano County resident. Newsom told at a news briefing in Sacramento that presently, California has only 200 test kits and has appealed to expand its testing protocols in a bid to take preventive measures to curb the deadly virus as it spreads through US communities.

He added that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made sure that testing protocols will be advanced and access to testing kits will grow in the coming days. California on Wednesday confirmed a coronavirus case of unknown origin, which is the first incident of the virus spreading within US communities.

