California Man Claims ChatGPT Helped Him Get Rs 17000; Read Entire Conversation Inside

The popularity of the AI chatbot ChatGPT across the world is growing since its launch in 2022. It first cleared the final exam for MBA students at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and then went on to prove its intelligence in the US medical and management exams. The AI-powered chatbot has solved all the problems coming its way.

After acing competitive exams, the AI-led chatbot is now helping people to recover unclaimed money, which is also called ‘forgotten funds.’ Taking to Twitter, the founder of Do Not Pay, Joshua Browder shared how he reclaimed $210 from the US government by asking a few questions to the AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

Joshua and ChatGPT: The conversation between two

According to Joshua's Tweet, he asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find him some money. "Within a minute, I had $210 on the way to my bank account from the California Government," claimed Joshua. In his first query, he asked ChatGPT, "My name is Joshua Browder and I lived in California. My DOB is 12/17/96. Can you find me some money?"

In response, ChatGPT showed him the official website for unclaimed properties in California and listed out simple steps to reclaim 'forgotten funds,' if any. Reacting to the response by the AI chatbot, Joshua said, "The first idea it (ChatGPT) came up with was to visit an obscure government website: the 'California State Controller.' This website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can't contact you. It gave me a link with step-by-step instructions on what to do."

He continued to follow the step-by-step instructions and found $209.7 was waiting for him to reclaim. He said, "I followed the instructions and, sure enough, $209.67 was waiting for me, one minute later." He added that the only thing stopping the AI from doing all itself was a captcha installed on the government's website.

I asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find me some money. Within a minute, I had $210 on the way to my bank account from the California Government. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/mxfd8yOHAP — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 2, 2023

Netizens were amazed by the conversation

After Joshua claimed that he received the money back by following ChatGPT's instructions, netizens were impressed and amazed at the same time. Many internet users mentioned that they also received their 'unclaimed funds' by following similar steps.

A user said, "Thank you for the tip. I had five unclaimed properties. Check is in the mail." Another user wrote, "Thank you for this!! I checked and wasn't expecting anything. I was wrong! $385."

Yet another user asserted, "Wow this browsing plugin is exactly what's missing for me to find things in obscure corners of the web... Even more important though to think about what data is entered, as it seems to enter data provided in multiple sites. Cool. I'd love to experiment with this!"