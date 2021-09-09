California: Protesters Wave Afghanistan Flag During VP Kamala Harris' Rally For Newsom

A small group of protestors raised Afghan flags during an election campaign rally led by United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, September 9. Harris came to California to campaign for the embattled Governor Gavin Newsom. The Governor of the Golden State is witnessing a massive protest as the residents in huge numbers are demanding Newsom's removal. Recently, the opposition party asked for a recall election, as the state's people were unhappy with Newsom's pandemic management and his approach to handling economic issues and other problems.

The election in the Golden States is divided into two parts. The first is a direct "Yes" and "No" vote system to keep or remove Newsom, while the second section includes the provision of the person replacing Newsom with a winning candidate. However, the report suggests that nearly 50% or more voters favour replacing Newsom with a candidate. According to reports, among those who have challenged Newsom include former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, Enterprunuer Johan Cox, and San Diego's Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Two Afghanistan flags now flying in small protest outside of Newsom & VP Harris rally. pic.twitter.com/mfwDmZNOQm — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2021

Protesters waved Afghan flags at Kamala Harris' rally at California

According to a report published by Fox News, a group of protestors who were standing 100 yards from Newsom's rally waved Afghan flags and chanted "Free Afghanistan" slogans during Harris' election rally for Newsom. Afghan refugees in the United States say they feel sorry for their compatriots who are trapped in war-torn Afghanistan. The protestors waving the Afghan flag represent that they stand firmly with other Afghans who are under the Taliban's rule. However, Harris' campaign is held amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis and the Republican National Committee conducted a rally against Harris' campaign for the embattled California Governor, reported Sputnik. The protesters showed posters that read, "Californians are stranded in Afghanistan. Where’s Kamala? "and" Free Afghanistan slogans.

A closer look outside of the Newsom & VP Harris rally, a small group protesting including Democrats for the recall and group chanting “NO DEALS FOR THE TALIBAN,” and FREE AFGHANISTAN pic.twitter.com/FtFPybVtiK — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2021

Afghans believe that the new government of the US causes the ongoing mayhem in Afghanistan. Ever since US President Joe Biden announced the US troop pullout, it has given rise to Taliban powers and forced Afghan nationals to leave their homelands. Meanwhile, the situation in Afghanistan has worsened in the last one month, thousands of Afghanistan civilians have left the country, and many are still protesting against the new regime in Kabul. Moreover, the hardline Islamists have announced the names of the Prime Minister and other ministers who will run the country. Taliban continues to practice their brutal action on the women and journalists, and the country right now is under chaos more than ever.

Image: AP