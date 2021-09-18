California: Reptile Zoo Founder Peacefully Sits In Area Surrounded By 'huge Snakes'

Twitter has revived an old video from the Reptile Zoo in California. A man sits in an area surrounded by many huge snakes in the video. The video has gone viral, and it will make your heart skip a beat.

The footage shows zoo founder Jay Brewer sitting among snakes, seemingly unconcerned by their presence. Snakes of various sizes and colours can be seen writhing around him, while he claims to be trapped beneath their aggregate weight. A swarm of snakes lands on Brewer's head just a few seconds into the video. He exclaims, "Whoa!"

The zoo released the video in 2019. It reappeared after a Twitter user asked, "CAN YOU SPEND 1 HOUR INSIDE HERE FOR 50 MILLION DOLLARS???"

The 12-second video has received over 3,600 likes and has been viewed over 375,000 times. The video elicited a variety of responses from internet users.

"Absolutely I love snakes. I had a milk snake named Patsy for many years," one user commented. "I’ll take $833,333.33 for 1 min," wrote another. "Not even for all the money in the entire planet....! I'd die at the sight of that," said third.

