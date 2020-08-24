California Wildfires: Trump Signs Disaster Declaration For Statewide Mitigation Measures

US President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for California, paving the way for federal aid to reach the impacted regions as wildfires in the state have continued to wreak havoc.

Trump acknowledged that a ‘major disaster’ exists in the state after the wildfires started developing on August 14. With the approval of the US President, federal funding will be available to the affected individuals in the counties of Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo.

Read - California Wildfires Burned Nearly One Million Acres In A Week; Five Dead

As per the White House official release, the assistance can also include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other such programmes that would help individuals as well as business owners to recover from the effects of the unprecedented environmental disaster.

The statement said, “Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo.” “Finally, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide,” it added.

Read - California 'dream House,' Decades In The Making, Is In Ashes

Criminal activity amid California wildfires

The people living in the region have been rocked by the raging fires and agency sources recently stated that criminals have been taking advantage of the situation.

While thousands of people had to evacuate their homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains, eight people have been arrested on grounds of suspicion over looting or planning to steal from the neighbours. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart on Sunday said that more such public arrests are expected as people are continuing to report ‘a lot of looting’.

Amid the natural disaster, at least 100 officers are also patrolling the evacuation zones, and Hart is reported to have stated that the officers have been asked to stop any non-police or non-fire department vehicles.

“I have no empathy, I have no patience for somebody who’s going to come into our community and steal from people who have been evacuated and victimized and traumatized,” Hart said. “I can’t imagine a bigger low-life,” he added.

Read - Firefighting Crews Make Slow Progress With California Fires

Read - California Wildfires: Governor Urges People To 'heed Evacuation Orders' In 'deadly Moment'



