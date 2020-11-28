‘Calling Vote Unfair Doesn’t Make It So’: US Court Rejects Trump's Pennsylvania Lawsuit

In yet another setback, Federal Appeals Court in Philadelphia on Friday rejected outgoing President Donald Trump campaign's latest effort to challenge Pennsylvania US elections results. Reacting to judges' assessment which stated that the 'campaign's claims have no merit', Trump's lawyers have vowed to approach the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, 3rd Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee in a letter to three-judge panel said, 'calling an election unfair does not make it so'.

Stephanos Bibas said, "Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

Appeal court rejects Trumps's challenge of Pennsylvania race

Reacting to the report filed by Trump's lawyer Rude Giuliani last week, US District Judge Mathew Brann, who is a Republican, said that campaign's 'error-filled complaint, like Frankenstein's Monster, has been hapzardly stitched together.' The lawyer also added that based on the arguments, the court has denied Giuliani the right to amend the report for a second time. Apart from Brann, the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals called revisions by Giuliani 'futile'. While denying campaign's request to stop Pennysylvania from certifying its results said that the campaign's demand is breathtaking and asserted, 'voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not brieds, decide elections.'

Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Reacting to the judgements by Appeals Court on Friday, Donald Trump said that he hopes the Supreme Court will intervene in the race as it did in 2000, when its decision to stop the recount in Florida gave the election to Republican George W. Bush. Taking to Twitter, Trump on November 26 said that there is no way the presidential-elect Joe Biden got 80,000,000 votes. 'This was a 100% rigged election,' he added.

REPORT: Biden’s Thanksgiving Day Address gets just 1000 views online, a record low. Observers say a candidate with “80,000,000” votes would get many more online viewers. Numbers don’t lie, or add up! @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Launching another attack on Biden, Trump on Friday said thagt Joe Biden's Thanksgiving Day Addresses got onlu 1000 views online. Pointing towards the alleged US elections' voter fraud, the President said, 'observers say a candidate with 80,000,000 voes would get many more online viewers.' Trump earlier had alsos aid that he will never concede to fake ballots.

Trump: 'Will never concede to fake ballots'

Despite the fact that he has not yet conceded defeat to the Presidential-elect Joe Biden, outgoing US President Donald Trump on Tuesday finally agreed to initiate protocols to transition to the next administration. Taking to Twitter, Trump asked the General Services Administration (GSA) to 'do what needs to be done'. Continuing in the same tweet, the US President also asserted that the 'good fight' will continue.

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Clarifying that his instruction to GSA Murphy does not have to do anything with the various cases of voter fraud in the 2020 US Elections, Donald Trump took to Twitter and stated that despite directing the GSA to move on with Joe Biden's transition, it will not prevent him from pursuing various cases on what he claims will go down as the most corrupt election in America's political history. 'Will never concede to fake ballots & Dominion,' he added.

