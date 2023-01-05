Last Updated:

'Can We Get Our Act Together?' Biden Calls Political Chaos In US House 'embarrassing'

United States President Joe Biden has called the political chaos in the House of Representatives 'embarrassing'.

United States President Joe Biden called the political chaos over electing the next Speaker of the House of Representatives "embarassing". Biden's remark came after House Republicans failed to select a speaker for the House for the second consecutive day. Speaking to reporters about the chaos, Biden said, "That's not my problem, I just think it's a little embarassing it's taking so long and the way they're dealing with one another." 

This is the first time in a hundred years that the US House of Representatives has failed to vote for a US Speaker on the first ballot. House Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to win a majority in the first ballot after he failed to secure support from the hardliners and other Republican representatives, CNN reported. 

McCarthy, however, has not given up. Even after the fourth, fifth and sixth votes failed to get an outcome in his favour, and he was left trying to call off a nightime session, AP reported. 

Amid shouting, the House voted 216-214 to adjourn for the night. 

Joe Biden slammed House Republicans and said: "The rest of the world is looking, and they're looking at, you know, can we get our act together?" 

