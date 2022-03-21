Last Updated:

Watch | Canada: Fisherman Catches Gigantic 10.5-foot-long Fish Possibly Over 100 Years Old

Recently, a fisherman named Yves Bisson from Canada found a huge 10.5-feet-long sturgeon, which is a fish belonging to the family Acipenseridae.

In a breathtaking incident, a fisherman named Yves Bisson from Canada found a huge 10.5-feet-long sturgeon, which is a fish belonging to the family Acipenseridae. The fish is also known as the ‘living dinosaur.' A video is circulating on the internet featuring the fisherman struggling to handle the huge fish. The video is from British Columbia, Canada.

It was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by a Twitter user named Rajiv with the caption, "250 kg sturgeon caught in Canada The giant was captured in British Columbia, measured, RFID-tagged, and released. According to experts, the fish is over 100 years old." The 20-second clip starts with the fisherman Yves Bisson holding the fish saying, "Check this out. This fish is ten and a half feet, probably 600 maybe 600 pounds. We were just able to tag, it's probably never been caught and we are going to release it back into the river." He then releases the colossal fish back into the water.

Netizens astonished by fish's size

The video was shared two days ago on March 18 and since then it has received more than 11 thousand views with over 500 likes and 120 retweets. It has also invited a huge number of comments from people who were astonished by the sea creature's size. One Twitter user commented, "I'm so proud of this man,he is full of compassion n kindness,may god bless him" while another person wrote, "Damn that fish came in just to say hi and went back into the water."

The third comment read, "Isn't that fish dangerous. She was so calm that i couldn't believed at first. Even that man is so fearless."

Yves was fishing with his friend Dan Lallier

Yves was fishing with his friend Dan Lallier when they saw the fish. In his 20 years of experience as a guide, he claims to have caught over 22,000 sturgeon. He told USA Today that they all looked at each other in surprise when they saw the gigantic size of the fish. He further said that they had a feeling it was going to be something unique. Before putting the fish back into the water, they tagged it and watched it swim away.

