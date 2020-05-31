Donald Trump To Postpone G7 Meeting After Pitching For 'in-person Meet' Amid Coronavirus

Days after pitching for 'in-person' G7 meeting, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations. Terming the group as an outdated one, Trump said that he will not hold the meeting he is called for an expansion of the group's membership while accusing the current members of not properly representing what is taking place in the world. The current G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The US currently holds the annual presidency of G7 countries. Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

'In-person G7 summit'

Issuing a statement on the summit, the White House had said that President Donald Trump believes that there is "no greater example" of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic than holding an in-person G7 summit in America near the end of June. Trump has even suggested that it be held in person at Camp David.

"Now that our Country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness', I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!" Trump had tweeted.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday during a news conference "The President wants to see this (G7) take place. As America reopens, as we try to approach a place of normalcy where people go back to work, where people do recreational activities but socially distant while they do it, the President thinks no greater example of reopening in this transition to greatness would be the G7, and G7 happening here and happening probably more towards the end of June," McEnany said.

She said National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has been getting a great reception from world leaders who are asked about attending the summit. "We will protect world leaders who come here, just like we protect people in the White House. So, we want to see it happen. We think it will happen. So far, foreign leaders are very much on board with the idea," said the White House Press Secretary in response to a question. But, there has been no fixed date for it as yet. "I don't know if it will be the last week of June, but towards the end of June. And the goal for it is for it to be here at the White House," McEnany said.

German Chancellor declines Trump’s invitation

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday declined Trump’s invitation to attend the possible G7 summit in June, as per reports in the international media. German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, reportedly said that currently, the federal chancellor was considering the “overall pandemic situation” and could not agree to her “personal participation". After the Coronavirus outbreak, Merkel in March had gone into self-quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID-19 infected doctor.

Virtual G-7 meet

Trump's 'change in mind' came even as in March he cancelled the physical meet of the G7 and held the meetings on the virtual platforms. The 'emergency meet' held on March 16 marked the first time the G7 leaders came together to discuss the efforts to defeat the coronavirus. Trump had come under fire in the previous meet as world leaders made it clear that medical firms must share and coordinate research on Coronavirus vaccines rather than provide products exclusively to one country.

What is the G7 Summit?

Often being looked at as the grouping of 'rich countries,' the G7 Summit includes the seven countries, that are the largest and the most developed, industrialised economies of the world for them to discuss economic policies. The grouping that was created in 1975 first included six countries, with Canada joining a year later. The grouping also included Russia, who was then suspended in 2014 over Moscow's seizure of Crimea, that was looked down upon as illegal by the member nations.

