CDC Approves Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shots For All US Adults

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster shot for 18 and older to be administered at least six months past the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The approval came ahead of the winters to enable Americans to gain extra protection as Europe registered a record surge from the delta variant cases. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have already been authorised to get a booster two months after their initial inoculation.

An expert committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines voted 11-to-0 on Friday to get the approval. The same Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also recommended that the CDC lowers the age for adults for eligibility to get the booster, changing it from age 65 and older to age 50 via the same vote.

"Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people's protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter holidays. Based on the compelling evidence, all adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

CDC asks 18 and older to get booster COVID-19 shot

Now the CDC is urging Americans aged 50 and older to get a booster, while also recommending it to those between 18 to 49. "As a clinician deep in the clinical trenches, I am really glad that we have clarity and streamlining of the recommendations so that all Americans can understand the vaccines that are recommended for them at this time, and I'm proud of the work we've done today," Dr. Camille Kotton, clinical director in the Infectious Diseases Division at Massachusetts General Hospital, told the panel during the vote in a statement cited by the US broadcasters.

Earlier this month, Pfizer had submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration to approve the vaccine for all adults, drugmakers. Moderna made a similar request shortly afterward. The vaccine manufacturer urged the administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine booster to all people ages 18 and older. Before the approval, the US drug authorities allowed the shot for administering people above 65 and those living in long-term care facilities. For adults, the drug authorities restricted the vaccine for those who are at high risk of exposure to the COVID-19 because of their duties. At the time, the sources had revealed to the US press that the FDA might authorise the use of Pfizer booster shots in the next 1-2 weeks.