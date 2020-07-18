CDC Forecast Projects Over 157,000 Coronavirus Deaths By August 8 In US

With a rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus across the United States, a new forecast published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention projected that the country might see over 157,000 deaths by August 8. The US CDC informed that this week’s national forecast relies on 24 individuals forecasts from outside institutions and researchers. As per the new forecast, the US might see nearly 157,205 coronavirus deaths by August 8, with a possible range of 149,957 to 168,305.

The CDC on its website said that the state-level ensemble forecasts suggest that the number of new deaths over the next four weeks will likely exceed the number reported over the last four weeks in 22 states and 2 territories. The US agency further informed that the jurisdictions with the greatest likelihood of a larger number of deaths include Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, the Virgin Islands, and West Virginia.

The new projections come after the country’s coronavirus death tally surpassed 139,000. Currently, according to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has over 3.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Even with the country reporting over 60,000 cases daily, the American states continue to reopen businesses and school to revive the hard-hit economy.

National mask mandate ruled out

Despite the rapid spread of the virus, the US President Donald Trump has also reportedly ruled out a national mandate requiring people to wear face masks. Trump, in an interview with an international media outlet, said that he wants people to have a ‘certain freedom’. He reportedly added that he ‘doesn’t agree’ with the statement that if everybody wears a mask, everything will suddenly disappear.

Although, Trump, who on previous occasions has repeatedly refused to wear a mask, was recently seen donning a face covering. Trump, during his latest visit to see wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Army hospital, was spotted wearing a dark-coloured mask. Later, speaking at a press briefing, he said, “I think when you are in the hospital, especially in a particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it is a great thing to wear a mask." Doubling down on his decision, he said that had never been against masks but there is always a “time and a place”.

(Image: AP)

