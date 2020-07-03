Coronavirus: CDC Forecasts Project Over 1,40,000 Deaths In US By July 25

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on July 2 published a national ensemble forecast suggesting that there will likely be between 1,40,000 and 1,60,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths in the country by July 25. The forecasts suggest that Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming will likely report more deaths over the next four weeks than they have reported in the last four weeks. For other states, the number will likely be similar to the number seen in the previous four weeks or might even decrease slightly.

Read: White House Task Force Asks Americans To Wear Masks While Trump Terms It 'personal Choice'

The United States on July 1 recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, which shot up by nearly 50,000. On June 26, the country had recorded over 40,000 cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the members of the task force said that Americans are doing it all wrong, particularly citing examples of bars and restaurants where people were queuing in lines and standing close to each other flouting all social distancing rules. Fauci said that daily infection average could rise to 1,00,000 from 40,000 if people fail to follow basic precautionary measures and continue to gather in large numbers.

Read: US Records Nearly 50,000 New COVID-19 Infections As Fauci Warned Cases Could Soon Double

COVID-19 in the US

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded over 2.7 million coronavirus cases so far, of which at least 1,28,740 people have lost their lives to date. New York remains the worst-hit region in the country with 32,064 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 15,107 deaths. The latest jump in infections forced states to stall reopening of businesses, particularly in California, which has become the new hot spot in the country. California has logged in 6,169 deaths as of July 1, with more than 2,20,000 confirmed cases. Meanwhile, the global tally stands at 10.8 million cases and over 5,21,000 deaths as of June 30.

Read: Australia To Lock Down Over 300k People In Melbourne's Suburbs To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Read: Coronavirus Vaccines Need To Have 50% Efficacy In Preventing Infection: US FDA

(Image Credit: AP)