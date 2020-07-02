US Records Nearly 50,000 New COVID-19 Infections As Fauci Warned Cases Could Soon Double

The United States on July 1 recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, which shot up by nearly 50,000. The latest jump in infections forced states to stall reopening of businesses, particularly in California, which has become the new hot spot in the country. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced the immediate closure of bars, restaurants, wineries, movie theatres, zoos, museums, and cardrooms. The ban of indoor operations in the following sectors will be effective in 19 counties, affecting 70 per cent of the state's population.

This applies to the following counties:



- Contra Costa

- Fresno

- Glenn

- Imperial

- Kern

- Kings

- LA

- Merced

- Orange

- Riverside

- Sacramento

- San Bernardino

- San Joaquin

- Santa Barbara

- Santa Clara

- Solano

- Stanislaus

- Tulare

Gavin also announced that all parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area will be closed for the upcoming weekend. Gavin said that coronavirus doesn't take the 4th of July off, urging people to avoid crowds and to not gather with people they do not live with on Independence Day this Saturday. The Democrat Governor also asked people to wear a face mask and maintain physical distance at all times. Getting people to wear a face-covering in the United States has been a difficult task to implement, with the US President Donald Trump himself often spotted violating the basic preventive health guideline in public.

Gavin said that 'wearing a face mask is a sign of toughness. Of resolve. A sign of someone who gives a damn. Who wants to solve a problem. Who takes responsibility. I think that’s a beautiful thing'. Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the coronavirus task force also called on people to wear face coverings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the members of the task force said that Americans are doing it all wrong, particularly citing examples of bars and restaurants where people were queuing in lines and standing close to each other. Fauci said that daily infection average could rise to 1,00,000 from 40,000 if people fail to follow basic precautionary measures and continue to gather in large numbers.

COVID-19 in the US

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded over 2.6 million coronavirus cases so far, of which 1,28,062 people have lost their lives. New York remains the worst-hit region in the country with 32,043 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 15,078 deaths. California has logged in 6,169 deaths as of July 1, with more than 2,20,000 confirmed cases. Meanwhile, the global tally stands at 10.6 million cases and over 5,15,000 deaths as of June 30.

