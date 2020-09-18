US CDC's Controversial Guidelines Published Against Scientists' Objections: Report

The updated guidelines about coronavirus testing, which was posted on the website of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was not written by the agency’s scientists and was posted over their objections, according to the New York Times reports. The new guidance doesn’t mandate testing for people without symptoms, even if they had been exposed to the virus. However, a senior CDC scientist reportedly said that the document contained ‘elementary errors’ and the agency’s review process was flouted.

While the previous guidelines recommended testing all people who had been in close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, the reversal, however, shocked doctors, politicians and prompted accusations of political interference. Last month, Admiral Brett Giroir, who is the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said that the goal was ‘appropriate testing’ and not more testing for its own sake. He had added that there had been no political pressure.

On the other hand, the senior CDC scientists, while speaking to the media outlet, said that the internal documents on the matter contained ‘elementary errors’, such as referring to ‘testing for COVID-19’, as opposed to testing for the virus that causes it. The official added that the recommendations were ‘inconsistent’ with the CDC’s stance. As per reports, it is believed that the HHS rewrote the guidelines and then ‘dropped’ the guidance into the CDC’s website, floating the agency’s review process.

CDC pressured by WH to change guidelines

The new CDC guidelines appeared to be the result of an idea raised to the task force when a surge of coronavirus cases strained US testing resources and some members were looking for new messaging on how to stem excess testing. Rather than encouraging anyone in close contact with a coronavirus positive person to get tested, the US officials suggested that CDC relax the guidance. The idea was met with immediate resistance, however, the coronavirus task force published the updated guidelines.

The change was reportedly made after pressure from higher echelons of the Trump administration and the deliberations took place in the absence of White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci. Last month, White House COVID-19 task force member, Fauci reportedly had said that he was undergoing surgery and was not in the August 20 task force meeting. While speaking to an international media outlet, Fauci said that he was under general anaesthesia in the operating room when the CDC suggested that asymptomatic people may not need to be tested for the virus, even if they’ve been in close contact with an infected person.

